No. 2 Baylor volleyball dusts Cyclones, 3-0

AMES, Iowa — The Baylor volleyball team continues to take care of business, as the No. 2-ranked Bears swept Iowa State, 25-20, 25-23, 25-16, on Friday at Hilton Coliseum.

Yossiana Pressley led the Bears (8-1) with 11 kills, and the All-American chipped in six digs as well. Marieke van der Mark bashed 10 kills while hitting .500 overall.

New BU setter Callie Williams kept up her high level of play. She had a double-double with 31 assists and 13 digs, and also slipped in five kills in eight swings as well.

Eleanor Holthaus had 11 kills to lead Iowa State (2-5), but the Cyclones hit just .164 for the match compared to BU’s .255 clip. Baylor will look for the series sweep at 4 p.m. Saturday.