No. 2 Baylor volleyball squishes Frogs, 3-0

Behind three powerful double-digit kill efforts from its top-line hitters, the No. 2-ranked Baylor volleyball team blitzed TCU, 25-19, 25-19, 25-12, on Friday night at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears (2-1) showed some efficient hitting from the start. They tagged 16 kills as a team in each of the three sits, and hit an even .400 for the match with only eight errors, half as many as TCU (0-1).

Yossiana Pressley was sharp, smacking 14 kills and committing only one error while hitting .448. Lauren Harrison contributed 12 kills and Marieke van der Mark added 11 for Baylor. Van der Mark also had three blocks.

Shanel Bramschreiber picked up 13 digs to pace BU’s back-row defense, while setter Callie Williams distributed 37 assists, totaled seven digs and punched in four kills in eight tries.

Baylor will look to complete the season sweep of the Frogs at 5 p.m. Saturday.