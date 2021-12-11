No. 2 Bears psyched for rematch against No. 6 Villanova

A No. 1 national ranking can be ephemeral, lasting only until someone pulls off an upset. But no NCAA basketball coach will ever turn one down.
Following Rutgers’ 70-68 upset of No. 1 Purdue on Ron Harper Jr.’s 3-point buzzer beater near midcourt, the No. 2 Bears are poised to jump into the top spot with a win over No. 6 Villanova in the Big 12/Big East Battle at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Ferrell Center.
Villanova (7-2) could also make its case for No. 1 with a win over the Bears (8-0) since the Boilermakers’ only two losses have come against No. 3 UCLA on the road in overtime and to Purdue.
The eyes of the college basketball world will be on the Ferrell Center on Sunday.
“Whoever wins has a chance to be No. 1,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “But the game itself, once it gets going, whoever executes the best and is the most disciplined during that time will be successful. And again, it’ll be great for us to find out just what this team needs to get better at.”
ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale, who has recently been diagnosed with lymphoma, will make his first appearance at the Ferrell Center. Drew sounded as excited as Vitale during a college basketball broadcast.
“Yes, we are so excited to have Dick and his wife here in Waco,” Drew said. “It’s a great honor to have him here. I know our fans will show him a lot of love and appreciation. At the same time, there are not many people out there that have done more for the fight to cure cancer.”
A top 10 matchup will always draw great appeal, but Baylor’s 2021 national championship and Villanova’s 2016 and 2018 national titles up the ante. They’ve also developed an intriguing recent history against each other.
In the 2019 Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Invitational, the Bears overcame a 41-38 halftime deficit for an 87-78 win over the Wildcats.
During Baylor’s national championship run last season, the Bears overcame a 30-23 halftime deficit to pull off a 62-51 win in the Sweet 16 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Ninths months later, they’re facing each other again.
“I think it helps both teams because obviously there are things they did well that they’re going to try to do more of,” Drew said. “There are things we did well that we’ll try to do more of. Playing each other the last two years, these types of games make us better coaches, better players.”
Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels collected 16 points and guard Justin Moore scored 15 in the Sweet 16 game. Moore is back as a junior and is Villanova’s second-leading scorer with 15.7 points per game while shooting 38.6 percent from 3-point range. Samuels, a graduate student, is averaging 12 points and a team-high 6.1 rebounds.
Junior guard Collin Gillespie is the Wildcats’ leading scorer with 17.7 points per game while shooting 44.7 percent from 3-point range. Senior forward Brandon Slater is also averaging double-figure scoring with 12.9 points per game while averaging 4.1 boards.
“A lot of experienced players and talented players have returned, starting with Samuels and Gillespie,” Drew said. “Those guys when they came back instantaneously your team is a top 10 team in the nation because guys like that are normally making money at the next level. It says a lot for the Villanova program that they’d want to come back for another year.”
Though the Bears lost four starters from last year’s national championship team, they’re off to a sizzling start. They’ve averaged 84 points while limiting opponents to 56.4 in their 8-0 start.
Sophomore guard LJ Cryer leads the Bears with 15.4 points per game and is shooting 47.9 percent from 3-point range. Senior guard Matthew Mayer is averaging 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while center Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua has shown offensive progress by averaging 8.4 points while pulling down a team-high 8.3 rebounds per game.
Three newcomers have contributed heavily as freshman forward Kendall Brown is the team’s second-leading scorer with 13.4 points per game while showing remarkable athleticism with his high-flying dunks. Freshman forward Jeremy Sochan is averaging 7.9 points and 6.1 rebounds.
Arizona transfer point guard James Akinjo, who is averaging 9.9 points and 6.1 assists, is thrilled to have so many weapons surrounding him.