No. 2 Bears psyched for rematch against No. 6 Villanova

A No. 1 national ranking can be ephemeral, lasting only until someone pulls off an upset. But no NCAA basketball coach will ever turn one down.

Following Rutgers’ 70-68 upset of No. 1 Purdue on Ron Harper Jr.’s 3-point buzzer beater near midcourt, the No. 2 Bears are poised to jump into the top spot with a win over No. 6 Villanova in the Big 12/Big East Battle at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Ferrell Center.

Villanova (7-2) could also make its case for No. 1 with a win over the Bears (8-0) since the Boilermakers’ only two losses have come against No. 3 UCLA on the road in overtime and to Purdue.

The eyes of the college basketball world will be on the Ferrell Center on Sunday.

“Whoever wins has a chance to be No. 1,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “But the game itself, once it gets going, whoever executes the best and is the most disciplined during that time will be successful. And again, it’ll be great for us to find out just what this team needs to get better at.”

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale, who has recently been diagnosed with lymphoma, will make his first appearance at the Ferrell Center. Drew sounded as excited as Vitale during a college basketball broadcast.