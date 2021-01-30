No. 2 Bears win one for Mitchell

Auburn brought considerable athleticism to the court, and it showed in the first half as the Tigers constantly got to loose balls and outrebounded the Bears, 27-19.

Clinging to a 35-30 halftime lead, the Bears the aggressors in the second half as they controlled the boards, 24-16. Baylor center Flo Thamba finished with a career-high 11 rebounds while Mayer and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua picked up six boards apiece.

“It’s all about toughness and just a want-to,” Flagler said. “Coaches put a lot of emphasis at halftime that we need to box out. Those second-chance points when you’re giving teams multiple shots is very tough to guard. So we just decided to lock in as a team and box out, and that just led to a bigger lead.”

Butler, who finished with 16 points and five assists, started the second-half run by hitting an outside shot. Then MaCio Teague banked in a basket before nailing a short jumper and draining a 3-pointer to give the Bears a 44-34 lead.

After two more Butler baskets and Mitchell’s 3-pointer, Mayer came through with his slam that gave the Bears a 53-38 lead and pushed them to an even higher gear.