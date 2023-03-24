STILLWATER, Okla. — Megan Bloodworth’s run-scoring single lifted No. 2 Oklahoma State to a 6-5 win over No. 20 Baylor in the 11th inning in the opening game of a three-game series on Friday night.

Bloodworth’s two-out single off Baylor reliever RyLee Crandall (7-3) made a winner out of Oklahoma State reliever Kelly Maxwell (9-0), who allowed one hit and collected 10 strikeouts in seven innings.

Crandall also delivered a solid relief appearance as she allowed six hits and seven walks in six innings. In the eleventh, Crandall walked Micaela Wark before Morgyn Wynne singled and Claire Timm walked to load the bases. Pinch runner Alexx Waitman scored on Bloodworth’s single.

The Bears (23-6) grabbed the lead with a five-run second inning against Oklahoma State starter Kyra Aycock. Taylor Strain and Amber Toven hit run-scoring singles before Shay Govan drilled a two-run single.

But the Cowgirls responded with a four-run third inning against Baylor ace Dariana Orme. Chyenne Factor and Wynne hit run-scoring singles before Orme issued a bases loaded walk to Taylor Tuck. Crandall then walked Bloodworth with the bases loaded to force in another run.

The Cowgirls (27-2) tied the game 5-5 with Factor’s run-scoring double in the fourth.

The second game of the series will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday before the series finale at noon Sunday.