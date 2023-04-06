FORT WORTH — The No. 2-ranked TCU men’s tennis team won its fourth straight match on Thursday, dropping No. 41 Baylor, 4-0, at the Bartzen Varsity Courts.

The Frogs (19-1 overall, 3-0 Big 12) captured the doubles point to get off to a bouncing start. TCU’s fourth-ranked team of Jake Fearnley and Luc Fomba won its match over BU’s Finn Bass and Juampi Mazzuchi, 6-3. Baylor’s duo of Luc Koenig and Zsombor Velcz slammed their way past TCU’s Sebastian Gorzny and Pedro Vives, 6-3, to even things up, but the last doubles match went in favor of the Frogs.

In singles action, the Frogs kept the momentum going. In all six matches, the TCU player captured the opening set. Vives made the score 2-0 when he took down BU’s Christopher Frantzen, 6-2, 6-0. Then on Court 3, the Frogs’ 24th-ranked Fomba dispatched Mazzuchi, 6-3, 6-1. Finally, at the No. 4 spot, TCU’s Sander Jong put the clinching point on the board for the Frogs when he finished off BU’s Ethan Muza, 6-3, 6-0.

The Bears (14-12, 1-1) will play a pair of matches against Alcorn State Friday before resuming Big 12 play against No. 1 Texas at 6 p.m. Saturday. All three of those matches are slated for BU’s Hurd Tennis Center.