No. 2 Texas defeats No. 15 Baylor women's tennis, 6-1

The 15th-ranked Baylor women’s tennis team fell, 6-1, versus No. 2 Texas in a nonconference match on Saturday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Texas (10-1) took the doubles point with wins on the No. 1 and No. 3 courts. Then, No. 66-ranked Peyton Stearns downed the Bears’ (11-2) Mel Krywoj in two sets to put Texas up 2-0. Baylor’s Livia Kraus won her 10th-straight match of the spring and remained undefeated with a two-set win at No. 5 to pull Baylor within one, 2-1.

After No. 5 Anna Turati beat Jessica Hinojosa in two sets to give the Longhorns a 3-1 lead, Baylor gave Texas all it could with three-set matches in the remaining singles contests. However, the Longhorns took all three for the five-point advantage.

The Bears’ season continues with another nonconference match versus Texas Tech at noon on Sunday back at the Hurd Tennis Center.