No. 2 Wisconsin melts Baylor volleyball, evens Bears' record

MADISON, Wis. — You can’t win them all, especially when you’ve got a schedule like the Baylor volleyball team.

After knocking off No. 7 Minnesota in its season opener, the 10th-ranked Bears had their sights set on an even bigger upset in their second match Saturday. But No. 2 Wisconsin battered the Bears with crisp efficiency, 25-16, 25-7, 16-25, 25-15, in the Big 12/Big Ten Challenge at the UW Field House.

Wisconsin (2-0) hit .333 for the match and slipped in seven service aces, while Baylor (1-1) hit .164 and had no aces. The Badgers’ top two hitters, Dana Rettke and Danielle Hart, combined for 28 kills and no hitting errors.

Yossiana Pressley showed up nicely for the Bears, with 15 kills and 13 digs while hitting .324. But the Bears committed 23 hitting errors as a team, and couldn’t keep pace with the Badgers, despite fending off the sweep in set 3.

For the Badgers, it marked two wins in two days over Big 12 opponents, as they swept TCU on Friday.

Baylor will be back in action next Friday at Tennessee.