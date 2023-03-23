Baylor won’t walk into Oklahoma State’s Cowgirl Stadium with a great deal of trepidation.

After numerous impressive nonconference wins, the No. 20 Bears will cruise into their Big 12-opening series against the No. 2 Cowgirls with considerable confidence.

The three-game series will begin Friday at 6 p.m. followed by Saturday’s 2 p.m. game and Sunday’s noon finale.

“Absolutely, I have all the confidence in the world in this team,” said Baylor catcher Sydney Collazos. “And what better team to start with than a competitor such as Oklahoma State? I feel like we can really come out and make a statement this weekend.”

The Bears have already handed No. 1 Oklahoma its only loss this season in a Feb. 19 nonconference game when Shay Govan pounded a three-run homer to propel a 4-3 win in the Getterman Classic.

Dariana Orme threw a no-hitter the following weekend in a 5-0 win over then-No. 21 Maryland after previously spinning a perfect game in a 3-0 win over SFA.

The Bears (23-5) split a pair of games against Texas A&M in the Ode to Joy Invitational at Getterman Stadium. After losing three straight games, the Bears have bounced back with four straight wins heading into the series against the powerful Cowgirls (26-2).

“I love playing games like this,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “That’s why I schedule nonconference games against OU, Tennessee, Louisiana-Lafayette and Texas A&M. I just love the competition and I think it makes us better. It says a lot for our conference, and it’s going to make us better, and we’re going to go up there and make them work hard to beat us.”

Moore said that Aliyah Binford underwent surgery Monday for a knee injury that will put her out for the season. The Bears will rely heavily on Orme (10-2, 0.79 ERA), but will also need freshman RyLee Crandall (7-2, 2.11 ERA) and Kaci West (4-1, 2.85 ERA) to pitch in.

“Being able to bring Aliyah in behind Dari was one of the best one-two punches in the country,” Moore said. “That’s a big blow to us. But anytime you have an injury like that, it opens up the opportunity for someone else. That’s what I put in front of the girls. Now RyLee and Kaci are going to be called on a little quicker than normal.”

Moore even used Govan out of the bullpen in Wednesday’s 5-0 win over UTA, and she responded by pitching two scoreless innings. A transfer from SFA, Govan has been Baylor’s best hitter with a team-leading .420 average, seven homers and 35 RBIs.

“A little surprise there?” Moore said “Shay’s pitched well in high school and we knew that, and she pitched a little bit at SFA. We had a discussion about two weeks ago and we’ve been working her in bullpens a little bit here and there. If we were going to use her this weekend, we needed to throw her a little bit.”

The Bears will see a Cowgirls pitching staff that might be the deepest in the country. Ace Kelly Maxwell is 8-0 with a 1.99 ERA and four saves while Kyra Aycock is 7-0 with a 1.55 ERA and Lexi Kilfoyl is 7-1 with a 1.60 ERA.

“They don’t really miss a beat from one to another, and they all bring something different,” Moore said. “They've got a true bullpen. They can also swing the bats well. But their strength is their pitching and obviously that’s the name of this game, and that’s why they only have two losses.”

The Cowgirls’ hitting attack is led by second baseman Rachel Becker with a .527 average while first baseman Micaela Wark is hitting .423 with five homers and 30 RBIs and shortstop Kiley Naomi is hitting .416 with seven homers and 31 RBIs.

“We get to play OSU and show them what we have,” Orme said. “We’ve played them before, and I think with the squad we have this year compared to last year, we have a lot of new stuff we can show them. I’m confident it’s going to be a great series.”

In Wednesday’s win at UTA, Moore recorded his 1000th career win, including 861 in 23 years at Baylor. Moore has been a head coach for 26-plus years, including previous stints at LSU and William Carey.

A big celebration ensued after the game, which included a couple of his former ace pitchers.

“Whitney Canion and Lisa Ferguson were there to help celebrate, and that made it even more special,” Moore said. “I heard from so many people, literally hundreds, and all the coaches here. Coach (Mitch) Thompson was here waiting on me when I got back, Coach (Scott) Drew, Coach Nicki (Collen) reached out. It’s a big family here at Baylor, so we’re going to share in everybody’s victories.”