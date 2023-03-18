Behind three home runs, No. 21 Baylor took an 8-5 win over Houston Saturday at Getterman Stadium. It was the Bears’ first multi-homer game since the 2022 National Invitational Softball Championship tournament, where they hit five against North Alabama.

Sydney Collazos extended her hit streak to four and was a triple short of the cycle, putting Baylor up in the first with a two-run bomb over the left-field wall. Josie Bower got in on the action in the second with her first home run of the season, sending one over left as well.

The Bears took a 5-0 lead in the fourth thanks to a double by Bower and a two-out single by McKenzie Wilson.

The Cougars had a big inning in the fifth, scoring four runs on a hit, a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and a sacrifice fly.

Baylor answered with an insurance run on a triple by Ana Watson to score Collazos. In the sixth, Amber Toven extended the lead with a two-run home run. Houston added a run in the seventh but RyLee Crandall, in relief of Kaci West, got the strikeout and a flyout to earn the save.

Baylor will close out the three-game series with Houston on Sunday, taking on the Cougars in the series finale at 1 p.m. at Getterman Stadium.