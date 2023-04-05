Playing in a conference that features No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 2 Oklahoma State, Baylor softball coach Glenn Moore could have taken the easy route by scheduling some guaranteed wins during his team’s Big 12 bye weekend.

Instead the No. 21 Bears will face No. 5 Tennessee on the road in Knoxville. But that just shows how much faith Moore has in his team.

“This is a team I had great confidence in going into the season and they’ve proven they can compete with the best,” Moore said. “We’ve had a win against No.1 and then we let an 11-inning game (against Oklahoma State) slip away somehow that we felt we played well enough to win, and now we get to play No. 5. It’s an opportunity to not just get better but to prove we’re worthy."

The Bears (27-9) will open the Tennessee Invitational against Mercer (12-24) at 9 a.m. Thursday before facing the Volunteers (29-3) at 2 p.m. The tournament will continue Friday with Baylor playing Mercer at 9 a.m. followed by Tennessee at 11:30 a.m. at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The Bears handed Oklahoma its only loss this season, a 4-3 decision on Feb. 19 in a nonconference game in the Getterman Classic. Though Oklahoma State swept a three-game Big 12-opening series on March 24-26 in Stillwater, Baylor missed a shot to win the opener as the Cowgirls pulled out a 6-5 win in 11 innings.

Eager to face another top caliber team, the Baylor players are excited to make the long trip to Knoxville.

“Anytime you get to go play high-caliber competition like Tennessee, especially being ranked in the top five, there’s nothing you can do but be excited about it and be ready to step up for the competition,” said Baylor outfielder Emily Hott. “And not only is it out of conference, we get to go play an SEC team, kind of show them what the Big 12 is all about, and just see how tough we can be against them.”

The Volunteers feature one of the best and deepest pitching staffs in the country. Ace Ashley Rogers is 11-0 with an 0.75 ERA while collecting 108 strikeouts in 74.2 innings. Payton Gottshall is 7-0 with a 1.52 ERA while Karlyn Pickens is 7-3 with an 0.81 ERA.

The Bears are looking forward to facing a pitching staff filled with right-handers since they’ve had some trouble against lefties this season.

“We have good hitters all around our lineup,” Hott said. “Our last couple of games haven’t really showed that as much, but that’s softball. You’re not going to go out there and hit .400 every game. I think it’ll be exciting because we’re always ready for a challenge, especially with our lefty-heavy lineup, it will be good to see what we can give her (Rogers).”

The Volunteers also bring a solid offensive attack that’s collectively hitting .310 with 39 homers and 61 stolen bases. They’re led by Kiki Milloy, the daughter of former NFL safety Lawyer Milloy, who is hitting a team-high .432 with 14 homers, 37 RBIs and 23 stolen bases.

The Bears will rely heavily on ace Dariana Orme (11-4, 1.06 ERA), but Moore has confidence in RyLee Crandall (9-4, 1.89) and Kaci West (5-1, 2.19). Moore also expects Iowa Western Community College transfer Ava Knoll to be ready to pitch a few innings after dealing with an injury.

“She’s available for probably a low pitch count,” Moore said. “We had intrasquad with three of our pitchers that haven’t thrown a lot throwing a couple of innings. Her timing was off as expected but her velocity was pretty good, I was impressed with that.”

Baylor first baseman Shay Govan has been dealing with a shoulder injury, but Moore said she will continue to try to play. The transfer from SFA is Baylor’s top hitter with a .415 average, seven homers and 38 RBIs.

“If she feels like she can endure the pain, she’s going to stay out there,” Moore said. “She wants to play. It’s really a matter of pain tolerance.”