 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 23 Baylor soccer faces Kansas State
0 comments

No. 23 Baylor soccer faces Kansas State

{{featured_button_text}}

The No. 23 Baylor soccer team will try to get back on track against Kansas State at 1 p.m. Sunday in Manhattan after dropping its first Big 12 loss.

The Bears (7-3-3, 3-1) lost a 2-1 decision to Kansas on Thursday in Lawrence after they had opened conference play with wins over Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas Tech.

Kansas State (6-6-1, 1-2-1) is coming off a 1-1 tie against No. 9 West Virginia on Thursday in  Manhattan. The Wildcats beat Kansas, 2-1, on Sept. 30 for their first Big 12 win.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert