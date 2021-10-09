No. 23 Baylor soccer faces Kansas State

The No. 23 Baylor soccer team will try to get back on track against Kansas State at 1 p.m. Sunday in Manhattan after dropping its first Big 12 loss.
The Bears (7-3-3, 3-1) lost a 2-1 decision to Kansas on Thursday in Lawrence after they had opened conference play with wins over Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas Tech.
Kansas State (6-6-1, 1-2-1) is coming off a 1-1 tie against No. 9 West Virginia on Thursday in Manhattan. The Wildcats beat Kansas, 2-1, on Sept. 30 for their first Big 12 win.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
