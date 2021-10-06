 Skip to main content
No. 23 Baylor soccer travels to Kansas
The No. 23 Baylor soccer team will try to stay unbeaten in the Big 12 when it faces Kansas at 7 p.m. Thursday in Lawrence.

The Bears (7-2-3, 3-0) jumped into the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 this week after opening Big 12 play with road wins over Oklahoma State and TCU followed by a home win over Texas Tech on Sept. 30.

Kansas (5-8-1, 0-4) has dropped Big 12 games to TCU, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Iowa State. The Bears will continue the road trip against Kansas State in Manhattan on Sunday at 1 p.m.

