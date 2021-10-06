No. 23 Baylor soccer travels to Kansas

The No. 23 Baylor soccer team will try to stay unbeaten in the Big 12 when it faces Kansas at 7 p.m. Thursday in Lawrence.
The Bears (7-2-3, 3-0) jumped into the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 this week after opening Big 12 play with road wins over Oklahoma State and TCU followed by a home win over Texas Tech on Sept. 30.
Kansas (5-8-1, 0-4) has dropped Big 12 games to TCU, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Iowa State. The Bears will continue the road trip against Kansas State in Manhattan on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.