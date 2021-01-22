No. 23 Baylor women's tennis facing Arizona State in Kickoff Weekend event

The Baylor women’s tennis team will face No. 20 Arizona State in the opening round of the ITA National Kickoff Weekend on Saturday at the Texas Tennis Center in Austin.

The 23rd-ranked Bears will play the Sun Devils at 9 a.m. with the winner advancing to play the No. 3 Texas vs. Iowa winner at noon on Sunday.

Eight sites are hosting four teams for the ITA Kickoff Weekend, and the site-champions of the respective four-team brackets will advance to the ITA Indoor National Tournament in Stillwater, Okla. beginning Feb. 5.

Baylor (3-0) notched a pair of wins over Prairie View A&M and one over Rice during the first weekend of the season.