Ranked for the first time in two years, there’s a whole different buzz surrounding the Baylor softball program.

The Bears jumped into this week’s USA Today/NFCA Top 25 Coaches poll at No. 25 following last Sunday’s 4-3 win over then-No. 1 Oklahoma, the two-time defending national champion.

“I’d say we’re excited, but we’re definitely not surprised by it,” said Baylor rightfielder Emily Hott. “We realize we were here every weekday in the fall at 5 a.m. working out and busting our tails off. So it’s just fun to see all the hard work paying off and getting to show other people what we knew we had in ourselves.”

The Bears (8-1) will open the Baylor Invitational with a Top 25 showdown against No. 21 Maryland (8-1) at 1:30 p.m. Friday followed by a 6:30 p.m. game against Minnesota (5-4) at Getterman Stadium.

Baylor will face Texas A&M-Commerce at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Semifinals will get under way later Saturday before the tournament concludes Sunday with the consolation game at 9 a.m. followed by the championship game at 11 a.m.

Baylor’s confidence has soared to a new level following the win over the Sooners. It was the Bears’ first win over a No. 1 team since 2009 and snapped a 15-game losing streak against perennial power Oklahoma dating back to 2017.

“I think for this weekend I’m expecting the same energy that we gave this past weekend,” said Baylor shortstop Amber Toven. “Given how we did, I think that’s going to fuel us. We can’t let up at all. I think it’s awesome that we beat OU but there’s a lot of work to still be finished and to work on this week. I think it’s going to be fun playing another ranked team and we’re excited about it.”

Under fourth-year coach Mark Montgomery, Maryland is a program on the rise.

The Terrapins vaulted into the Top 25 with a 7-3 win over No. 22 Oregon and an 11-6 win over No. 4 Oklahoma State in the season-opening Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. Last weekend, they swept Virginia and North Carolina two games apiece in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Leading the pitching staff are starters Courtney Wyche (4-1, 3.85 ERA) and Emily Schlotterbeck (4-0, 2.43 ERA) and closer Keira Bucher (1.14 ERA, six saves).

The offense features Mackense Greico with a .462 batting average and a team-high 13 RBIs, Jaeda McFarland with a .433 average and a team-high nine runs, and Amelia Lech with a .318 average and a team-high three homers and eight RBIs.

“It’s a well-coached team that plays the X’s and O’s of the game very well and Coach Montgomery is one of the most respected coaches in the business,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “He’s taken a team that hasn’t been ranked in about 15 years to a Top 25 team almost overnight. (They have) good solid pitching and a team that does a lot of things very diverse on offense, so we’re going to have to be prepared for them.”

Baylor ace Dariana Orme (3-1, 0.82 ERA) was named the NFCA pitcher of the week after throwing the first seven-inning perfect game in school history in a 3-0 win over SFA last Friday before allowing only one unearned run in four innings in Sunday’s win over Oklahoma in the Getterman Classic.

After missing fall workouts with a nerve issue in her rib area, Orme has been limited to around 80 pitches in her four starts this season. But Moore expects to increase her pitch count this weekend.

“We just discussed that and we’ll move it up to somewhere around 100,” Moore said. “Again, visually we’ll have to determine how much she’s laboring. That’s the thing that we as coaches have to do with pitchers. We judge the arm slot and the comfort level that she’s throwing and how much she’s laboring out there.”

Freshman RyLee Crandall (2-0, 0.49 ERA) has also shown some good early signs while Aliyah Binford (2-0, 4.75) bounced back from a rough opening weekend in Las Vegas with solid performances in the Getterman Classic.

Baylor’s bats have been on fire with a .373 collective average and 62 runs in nine games. Taylor Strain is hitting a team-high .573 while Toven, Binford and Shay Govan are each all hitting .500.

After transferring from SFA, Govan is off to a sizzling start with two homers and 19 RBIs. She blasted a grand slam against then-No. 7 Arkansas on the opening weekend in Las Vegas before belting a three-run shot to propel the Bears over the Sooners.

“Oh I love watching Shay hit,” Hott said. “I think the most amazing thing from it so far is – she’s obviously had two major home runs against the two ranked teams we’ve played – and still every day before practice, she’s in there working and in there hitting off our machines and just getting better. And just to watch her swing and still have that drive for the game is amazing.”