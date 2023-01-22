No. 25 Longhorns push around Bears to claim first Ferrell Center win since 2017

The crowd showed up. But in the face of the Texas Longhorns’ rugged, physical play, Baylor didn’t.

The 25th-ranked Longhorns outmuscled and outhustled the Bears on their way to snagging a 68-55 victory on Sunday afternoon before a crowd of 5,593 at the Ferrell Center. It was the first win for Texas (14-6 overall, 5-2 Big 12) in Waco since 2017.

Baylor (13-6, 4-3) suffered its third loss in its last four games, as the Bears wilted in the second half. Texas essentially pushed the Bears around on their own floor, winning the rebounding battle, 48-34, forcing 20 turnovers and harassing BU into paltry 31% shooting from the floor.

When asked if her team displayed toughness, Baylor coach Nicki Collen quickly replied, “Not enough. We had moments. But when you make a shot, you’ve got to get a stop. And that’s fight. When you get them to miss a shot, you’ve got to come up with a defensive rebound. And that’s fight. When you get outhustled to the ball when you’re making a run, you can’t do that. You just can’t. So, I think there’s a different level of toughness that we have to have.”

Baylor indeed had its moments where it seemed as though it might sneak back and steal the win. The Bears trailed by just two points after an ugly, foul-filled first half in which both teams shot under 30%. And it found itself behind by only four at 56-52 in the fourth quarter when Ja’Mee Asberry connected on a 3-pointer following a UT turnover with 7:36 to play. At that point, the crowd was revved-up and ready to cheer a Baylor comeback win.

But the Longhorns showed they weren’t vulnerable to any cow-tipping on this day. They responded to Baylor’s push with an 8-1 run that included a pair of well-executed jumpers by Sonya Morris. The Bears never seriously threatened again.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my team today,” said Texas coach Vic Schaefer, who tallied his second straight win over Baylor after the Longhorns defeated the Bears in last year’s Big 12 tournament. “I just thought they showed tremendous fight and toughness.

“Baylor is really tough to guard, they’re really good, they run a lot of good stuff. I thought they were playing at a really high level. To see our kids go out there and compete defensively, hold them to 31% (shooting) for the game, 25% in the first quarter … I just thought we were really, really good.”

The Longhorns made clutch shots, especially in a 28-point third quarter outburst when they established control of the game. They displayed splendid balance, as five different players scored in double figures. That stood in stark contrast to Baylor, which had to scratch and claw for someone to make shots for most of the game. Only two players hit in double digits for BU, led by Sarah Andrews with 19 points. Asberry added 13 points and four steals. But both players had to work hard for their buckets, as Andrews shot 5-of-16 from the floor, while Asberry hit just 4 of 12.

“I think the third quarter killed us,” Andrews said. “But personally, I think I got to do better on defense. I think I’ve got to step up on that side of the floor and just play better defense, honestly.”

The third quarter definitely belonged to Texas. The Longhorns carried a 24-22 lead into the second half, but then opened the third on an 11-2 surge. Baylor looked discombobulated in the face of UT’s swarming defense. The Bears turned the ball over three times in the first three minutes of the half to aid the Longhorn runout. By the time Morris knocked down a putback jumper at the 6:54 mark, UT had stretched the gap to 35-24.

Baylor made its runs, but Texas was like the teacher’s pet with all the answers. BU backup guard Jana Van Gytenbeek gave the Bears a spark when she nailed a corner 3-pointer with 12 seconds left in the third quarter after some sharp ball movement. However, Texas got the ball inbounds and upcourt in a hurry, and Shaylee Gonzales nailed a 3 of her own to beat the buzzer and push the Texas lead back to eight.

“We came out flat in the third quarter,” Collen said. “Then you get down nine or 10 and you’re clawing back, and they hit a big shot. Even in the shot that Gonzales hit to go into the fourth quarter was a huge momentum swing.”

Gonzales was one of four players to score 13 points as the high scorer for the Longhorns, who bounced back from a road loss to Texas Tech. Morris, forward DeYona Gaston and point guard Rori Harmon all added 13 apiece, while forward Taylor Jones contributed 10 points off the bench. Harmon nimbly ran the UT offense and delivered six assists before suffering an injury with 3:35 remaining and leaving the game.

While Collen certainly didn’t like seeing her team cough up 20 turnovers, she didn’t think that was the chief difference maker in the outcome. Baylor actually outscored Texas, 22-16, in points off turnovers, and trailed only 15-13 in second-chance points. The coach was more distressed about her guards’ lack of tenacity in chasing rebounds. Starting guards Andrews, Asberry and Jaden Owens swiped just two rebounds apiece. In contrast, Harmon had six rebounds by herself.

It’s been a rough go of late offensively for Owens, who was held scoreless for the second straight game and has scored only four points in her past three. She was tossing in 12.1 points per game eight games into the season, but her scoring average has plummeted to 9.1.

“We’ve got to have balance,” Collen said. “I think Jaden is better than she played. She can be a big catalyst for us.”

Amazingly, Baylor was in the game after two quarters despite shooting only 29%. That’s because the Bears hustled around defensively and made Texas work for its own shots, and the Longhorns connected on only 28.1% of their attempts.

Texas took a five-point lead at 23-18 with 3:04 left in the half after Harmon drew a foul and ignored BU’s rowdy student section to hit a pair of free throws. Asberry answered with a layup in transition and a putback from Darianna Littlepage-Buggs to slice the lead to 23-22. But Harmon zipped downcourt in the final four seconds of the half and drew another foul with 0.1 showing on the clock, then sank one of two foul shots to pad the cushion to two.

Baylor has a midweek bye this week, as the Bears’ next scheduled game will come Saturday in Lubbock against Texas Tech. But it’s really no time to rest, the Bears said. More like a time to rekindle their fire.

“How do we grow? (It was a) learning lesson,” Andrews said. “But at the end of day, we’ve got to fight. We’ve got to be better on both ends of the floor, but it starts with our defense. We’re a team where when our defense is clicking, our offense is easy. We know we can score the ball but we have to be able to fight through adversity. ... It’s about coming through adversity.”