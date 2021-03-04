No. 3 Baylor men overcome hot Cade Cunningham for 81-70 win over OSU

Baylor needed high production to overcome Cunningham, who erupted for 20 of his 24 points in the second half while collecting seven rebounds and four assists for the Cowboys (17-7, 10-7), who saw their five-game winning streak end.

“Man, I tell you, you see why he’s projected the No. 1 pick in the draft,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “We’ve played against so many great ones over the years — Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant, the list goes on and on. But he was really special when he got in the groove there. We tried to change things up, but you’ve got to give him credit. When you’re making tough shots over elite defenders and an elite defense, hat’s off to him.”

Coming off an 18-point performance against the Mountaineers, Mayer matched his career high with his 19-point game against the Cowboys while pulling down a team-high seven rebounds.

“I’m feeling good,” Mayer said. “When I go out there I’m going to be as aggressive as possible. It feels good when, if you miss a shot, you’re not going to come out immediately. That’s given me some more confidence.”

The Bears controlled the game most of the night, taking a 42-31 halftime lead and still leading comfortably after Teague buried a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to make it 61-48 with 10:09 left in the game.