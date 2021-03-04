No. 3 Baylor men overcome hot Cade Cunningham for 81-70 win over OSU

Coming into the Ferrell Center with the Big 12 championship already in hand, No. 3 Baylor could play stress-free basketball without a season-turning moment riding on every basket.
Even when Oklahoma State top NBA draft prospect Cade Cunningham threatened with a flurry of baskets in the second half, the No. 3 Bears always answered with a few of their own.
With Jared Butler collecting 22 points and MaCio Teague and Matthew Mayer hitting 19 apiece, the Bears overcame the No. 17 Cowboys, 81-70, on Thursday night.
Just two days after capturing their first Big 12 title with a 94-89 overtime win over No. 6 West Virginia, the Bears (20-1, 12-1) came back from the short turnaround playing with a lot of energy and efficiency.
The Bears shot 50.8 percent overall while nailing nine of 22 3-pointers and controlling the boards by a 32-25 margin. Davion Mitchell finished with 12 points and seven assists while Butler and Teague each handed out five assists.
“I just felt like I didn’t want to be complacent from winning the Big 12,” Butler said. “It’s so easy to win the Big 12 and then come home and be like we’re not going to play hard. We can lose a game, it doesn’t really matter. That was the challenge I wanted to take on from a mood standpoint. I wanted to kill that mood, and no matter what we’re going to win games.”
Baylor needed high production to overcome Cunningham, who erupted for 20 of his 24 points in the second half while collecting seven rebounds and four assists for the Cowboys (17-7, 10-7), who saw their five-game winning streak end.
“Man, I tell you, you see why he’s projected the No. 1 pick in the draft,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “We’ve played against so many great ones over the years — Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant, the list goes on and on. But he was really special when he got in the groove there. We tried to change things up, but you’ve got to give him credit. When you’re making tough shots over elite defenders and an elite defense, hat’s off to him.”
Coming off an 18-point performance against the Mountaineers, Mayer matched his career high with his 19-point game against the Cowboys while pulling down a team-high seven rebounds.
“I’m feeling good,” Mayer said. “When I go out there I’m going to be as aggressive as possible. It feels good when, if you miss a shot, you’re not going to come out immediately. That’s given me some more confidence.”
The Bears controlled the game most of the night, taking a 42-31 halftime lead and still leading comfortably after Teague buried a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to make it 61-48 with 10:09 left in the game.
But the Cowboys charged back as Ferron Flavors and Cunningham drained 3-pointers and Kalib Boone got inside to cut Baylor’s lead to 64-60 with six minutes remaining.
Butler nailed a 3-pointer and drove for a basket, but Cunningham hit Boone inside for a basket and then stepped outside and drained a 3-pointer. With Boone’s slam, the Cowboys cut Baylor’s lead to 71-67 with 2:32 remaining.
Trying to shorten the game by fouling the Bears, Butler, Mitchell and Mayer each nailed a pair of free throws to stretch the lead to 77-69 with 48 seconds remaining.
Cunningham limped out of the game with an apparent ankle injury with 42 seconds remaining, but by then the Bears were on their way to the win.
“I thought whenever we needed a run, we really moved the ball and got high-percentage shots,” Drew said. “Really, credit the guys for doing a great job getting stops and getting high-percentage shots when we needed it the most.”
Now in their third game back from a three-week COVID-19 pause, Butler believes the Bears are making progress in their conditioning each game.
“I don’t think we’re all the way back,” Butler said. “I think the West Virginia game gave us a little more stamina, like it helped us like a workout almost. It got us back to playing hard. Tonight we’re stretching out a little more. I think we’re back to about 75 (percent).”
The Bears will conclude the regular season at 3 p.m. Sunday against No. 18 Texas Tech at the Ferrell Center. Baylor will celebrate its Big 12 championship and honor seniors Mark Vital, MaCio Teague and retired senior Tristan Clark.
BEAR FACTS – Baylor guard Jared Butler was named one of 10 semifinalists for Naismith national player of the year as he joins Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson, Iowa’s Luka Garza, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, Houston’s Quentin Grimes, Alabama’s Herbert Jones, USC’s Evan Mobley and Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert and Drew Timme.