No. 3 Baylor outlasts Aggies in NCAA second round, 4-2

College tennis fans got their money’s worth on Saturday night, especially after the sun went down and the action heated up on the three courts at the east end of the Hurd Tennis Center.

Baylor and Texas A&M engaged in a battle worthy of the Brazos River Rivalry. It took a late momentum shift for No. 3 overall seed Baylor to take control.

Bears junior Adrian Boitan slammed an ace past Noah Schachter on the No. 1 singles court to close out Baylor’s 4-2 victory on its home court, delighting the home fans.

Boitan triumphed in one of four three-setters between the Bears and Aggies. He defeated Texas A&M’s Schachter, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, for the clinching point of the dual match.

Moments earlier, Bears sophomore Tadeas Paroulek let out a shout and raised his arms in celebration at having outlasted Aggie opponent Luke Casper, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3, in No. 5 singles.

Paroulek’s win tilted things in the Bears’ favor after Texas A&M and Baylor were battling in closely fought three-set matches on the No. 1, No. 3 and No. 5 courts.

Baylor’s Sven Lah had pushed ahead of Guido Marson in the third set, but that contest didn’t need to finish.

With the win, Baylor moves on to host an NCAA Super Regional next weekend. The Bears will face Stanford at 6 p.m. on Friday back at Hurd Tennis Center. The winner of that match will advance to the final site in Champaign, Ill.

Boitan, who has been Baylor’s rock in the No. 1 singles slot all season with a record of 18-1 in that position, fell down to Schachter 2-0 in the third set. But he got the service break back and then some. Boitan broke Schachter serve twice and held his own to surge ahead 4-2.

That set up Boitan for the crowd-pleasing finish.

Earlier in the match, Baylor’s Juan Pablo Mazzuchi swept past Texas A&M’s Austin Abbrat, 6-2, 6-2, to put the Bears up, 2-0.

But then Aggies’ No. 4 court player Giulio Perego defeated Baylor’s Finn Bass, 6-4, 6-4. And Texas A&M’s Raphael Perot came back to beat the Bears’ Matias Soto, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Soto and Mazzuchi defeated Aggies Stefan Storch and Abbrat, 6-2, to clinch doubles point. Baylor’s team of Lah and Bass also won on the No. 1 doubles court.

No. 7 Aggies eliminate Baylor women

COLLEGE STATION — The seventh-seeded Texas A&M women’s tennis team ousted Baylor from the NCAA Tournament, 4-1, on Saturday afternoon at Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies won the doubles point and Tatiana Makarova claimed a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Baylor’s Alicia Herrero on the No. 2 singles court to put Texas A&M ahead, 2-0.

The Bears got on the board when Isabella Harvison won No. 1 singles, 6-3, 6-2, over Texas A&M’s Carson Branstine.

But the Aggies closed out the dual match as Mary Stoiana defeated Mel Krywoj on court No. 3 and Jeanette Mireles earned the clinching point over Paula Baranano on the No. 6 court.

Baylor finished the season with a 16-9 record. The Bears doubles team of Krywoj and Herrero earned a berth in the NCAA Championships doubles bracket to be played May 23-28 in Champaign, Ill.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.