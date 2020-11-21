No. 3 Baylor volleyball closes with sweep of K-State

Baylor’s No. 3 volleyball team put the right kind of finishing touches on their fall finale, thwarting No. 10 Kansas State, 25-18, 25-23, 25-13, on Saturday at the Ferrell Center.

Yossiana Pressley led all players with 16 kills for Baylor (13-3), hitting .354 with only four errors in 34 swings. Lauren Harrison was plenty efficient as well, with 10 kills on .474 hitting, while Hannah Sedwick went 5-of-6 on kill tries and added 19 assists, three digs and three blocks.

Brynn Carlson had 10 kills to lead Kansas State (10-6).

With that, Baylor will close its 2020 portion of the schedule. The NCAA tournament is slated for April 2021, though the Bears plan to schedule some nonconference matches to lead up to that event.

Baylor swept six of its eight Big 12 series. The only exceptions came against Kansas, with which Baylor split in the season-opening twinbill, and No. 1 Texas, which won a pair of five-setters over BU in Austin.