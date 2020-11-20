 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 3 Baylor volleyball swats away K-State, 3-1
0 comments

No. 3 Baylor volleyball swats away K-State, 3-1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The third-ranked Baylor volleyball team spurned No. 10 Kansas State in four sets, 25-15, 24-26, 27-25, 25-19, on Friday at the Ferrell Center, clinching sole possession of second place in the Big 12.

Baylor (12-3) locked it down defensively, led by libero Shanel Bramschreiber, who tied her career high with 22 digs. Kara McGhee also ensured that BU’s net defense was fantastic, as she recorded a career-best 12 blocks to go with 10 kills for her first career double-double. Baylor’s 17.5 blocks as a team were a season high.

Yossiana Pressley led BU’s attackers with 17 kills and Marieke van der Mark added 11.

The Bears will close out the 2020 portion of their schedule at 2 p.m. Saturday against the Wildcats (10-5), looking for the season sweep.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One True Podcast: Baylor-Tech: Who's more desperate? Plus Matt Wells' future, BU's big losses and some great Masters/Jim Nantz stories

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert