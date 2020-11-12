 Skip to main content
No. 3 Baylor volleyball to host Kansas State
The No. 3 Baylor volleyball team will close its 2020 fall season with a closing homestand against Kansas State. The teams will meet at 5 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears (11-3) are coming off a pair of five-set losses to No. 1-ranked Texas in Austin last week, which ended BU’s 11-match winning streak. Yossiana Pressley was as splendid as ever for Baylor in defeat, as she put down 61 kills with a .299 hitting percentage in the two matches against Texas. She won her record 18th Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honor thanks to that effort.

Kansas State (8-4) comes to town as the third-place team in the Big 12 behind the Longhorns and Bears. The Wildcats are riding a three-match winning streak.

