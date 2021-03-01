No. 3 Bears taking another crack at Big 12 title with No. 6 West Virginia

The second-place Mountaineers (17-6, 10-4) can still capture the Big 12 title, but they would have to win their last three games against Baylor, TCU on Thursday and Oklahoma State on Saturday at WVU Coliseum while the Bears would have to lose their last three games.

Regardless the Mountaineers are a hard out for anybody since they’re playing their best basketball down the stretch.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Baylor was originally scheduled to face the Mountaineers on Jan. 12 at the Ferrell Center and in Morgantown on Feb. 15, but both games were postponed due to COVID-19 issues. The game at the Ferrell Center was rescheduled last Thursday, but then canceled.

It’s strange that the Bears will face the Mountaineers for the first time on March 2. It will likely work to the Mountaineers’ advantage since they’ve won six of their last seven games while the Bears are still trying to rebound from COVID-19.

“I think Coach (Bob) Huggins has done a great job with their offense to begin with,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “They’ve really been efficient. They’ve got a team that can score in bunches. And then at the same time, with having that offensive efficiency, they’ve gotten better defensively. And they’ve maintained what Coach Huggins always does, and that’s having a team that’s great on the glass.”