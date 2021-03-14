No. 3 OSU downs Baylor equestrian, 11-8

No. 3 Oklahoma State rolled to an 11-8 win over No. 9 Baylor on Sunday on senior day at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

Baylor (1-6, 1-5) dropped a 3-2 decision in fences to open the day and then lost a 3-1 decision in reining.

Led by most outstanding performer Gia Gulino, Baylor won 3-2 in flat riding before Oklahoma State (4-1, 3-1) finished off its win by taking horsemanship

The Bears will compete in the Big 12 championship beginning March 26 at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.