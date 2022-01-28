No. 4 Baylor Bears hope to continue Big 12/SEC domination against Alabama

Since dropping two straight home games to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State, the Bears have reeled off three straight wins, including West Virginia and Oklahoma on the road before the home win over the Wildcats.

The Bears have gone 5-0 in true road games this season, so they likely won’t be intimidated by the Alabama crowd. Their first true road win this season was a 78-70 decision over Oregon in Eugene on Dec. 18, and they’ve since won Big 12 road games over Iowa State, TCU, West Virginia and Oklahoma.

“That was a really good test for us against Oregon,” Sochan said. “Being away and a crowd like that is always going to test us. I’m guessing tomorrow is going to be like that too. They’re about basketball, so it’s going to be a really good game, and I think we’re ready.”

Drew likes the format of the Big 12/SEC Challenge because all 10 games are played in a single day.

The other games include Kentucky at Kansas, Oklahoma at Auburn, Missouri at Iowa State, Mississippi State at Texas Tech, Tennessee at Texas, LSU at TCU, Kansas State at Ole Miss, Oklahoma State at Florida, and West Virginia at Arkansas.

“First and foremost, it brings a lot of attention to both leagues,” Drew said. “It’s great it can be played all in one day, so you know who the winner is, you know who the loser is. Obviously, it helps your conference to improve your NET rating.”

