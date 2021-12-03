No. 4 Baylor men vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Breakdown: The Bears will play their first game in eight days after sweeping three games in the Bahamas to win Battle 4 Atlantis, capped by a 75-58 win over No. 22 Michigan State in the championship game. LJ Cryer leads the Bears with 14.7 points per game while James Akinjo is averaging 6.6 assists. Arkansas-Pine Bluff is coming off Wednesday's 83-64 loss to No. 19 Iowa State in which Lions coach Solomon Bozeman ordered his team to run sprints during a timeout.