No. 4 Baylor roars into showdown with No. 16 Hogs

BEAR FACTS

Baylor assistant coach Sytia Messer will return to her alma mater for Sunday’s Big 12 SEC Challenge game. Messer, who played for the Razorbacks from 1995-99, led Arkansas to the Final Four in 1998, earning West Region MVP along the way, and the WNIT championship in 1999. “I haven’t had a chance to focus on it much just because of preparation for Arkansas,” Messer said. “I think once I get there and seeing how things are going, I’ll probably take it in from there. It’s always special to have the opportunity to go back home in front of my family and friends.” Messer scored more than 1,300 points in her Razorbacks career to rank No. 7 on the school’s all-time scoring list, and she is regarded as one of the best rebounding guards in program history.