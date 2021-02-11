No. 4 Baylor tennis faces No. 5 Texas at National Indoor Championships

The Baylor men’s tennis team has made a tradition out of playing in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.
The Bears kept it alive this winter by traveling an unusual road to get there.
On Sunday, Baylor defeated Texas A&M, 4-1, at the SMU Tennis Complex in Dallas to advance to the indoor national championship tournament for the 10th time. That match was originally supposed to be played during the ITA Kickoff Weekend when Baylor traveled to Michigan. After the Bears defeated the host Wolverines in the first round, the University of Michigan administration shut down the event due to unrelated COVID-19 concerns.
Undaunted, Baylor went on with its schedule and when the second round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend was reset, the Bears responded by beating the ninth-ranked Aggies.
That’s one indication of where Baylor stands early in this campaign. The fourth-ranked Bears (9-1) have already notched three wins over top 10 foes.
Baylor will play No. 5 Texas in the first round of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at 3:30 p.m. on Friday at the University of Illinois’ Atkins Tennis Center.
“Yes, we’re playing a lot of really tough teams,” Baylor interim head coach Michael Woodson said. “But at the same time, with the success these guys are having, they’ve earned additional opportunities to play against the best. I don’t think anybody going into this tournament is going to be better prepared match-toughness wise than we are. So we’re really excited about that.”
It will be Baylor’s second matchup with the Longhorns already this season. Baylor and Texas faced off in a nonconference outdoor match on Jan. 30 in Austin. The Bears won a tight 4-1 battle, but Woodson isn’t necessarily expecting a repeat.
“(Texas is) a great team. They’re top 5 for a reason,” Woodson said. “They played us really tough at their place. They won the doubles point, extended some momentum on a few courts. I thought our guys competed really well playing outside against them, but this is a completely different match playing indoors on faster courts.”
Baylor, which is 20-0 in ITA Kickoff Weekend matches in its history, is entering the national indoor tournament for the 10th time. The Bears claimed the indoor national title in 2005. To reach that pinnacle again, Baylor will have to win three matches against an elite field.
“It’s a privilege to be part of the eight best teams in the country,” Baylor junior Matias Soto said. “Even though it’s still early in the season, it’s a national title. Our confidence is high and the goals are high for the team.”
Soto won the No. 2 singles match over Texas A&M’s Hady Habib on Sunday. Bears Charlie Broom and Spencer Furman won straight-sets singles matches against Aggie opponents, setting up junior Sven Lah to close out the team victory with a three-set win over Texas A&M’s Carlos Aguilar.
“I think we are pretty good indoors,” Soto said. “I like to play indoors. Against Texas A&M and Michigan, I played two of my best matches so far.”
Baylor women facing Mean Green
The No. 17 Baylor women’s tennis team will host North Texas at 3 p.m. on Friday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
The Bears (7-1) have a distinct experience advantage over the Mean Green, who are 1-2 in just three matches so far this season.
Baylor is coming off a 5-2 win over Texas A&M Sunday, which aided in the Bears jumping three spots to No. 17 in the ITA Top 25. North Texas last played Jan. 31, picking up its only win of the season in a 4-1 decision over Sam Houston State. Baylor leads the all-time series with North Texas, 6-0, with the last meeting coming in 1998.