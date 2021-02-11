No. 4 Baylor tennis faces No. 5 Texas at National Indoor Championships

The Baylor men’s tennis team has made a tradition out of playing in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.

The Bears kept it alive this winter by traveling an unusual road to get there.

On Sunday, Baylor defeated Texas A&M, 4-1, at the SMU Tennis Complex in Dallas to advance to the indoor national championship tournament for the 10th time. That match was originally supposed to be played during the ITA Kickoff Weekend when Baylor traveled to Michigan. After the Bears defeated the host Wolverines in the first round, the University of Michigan administration shut down the event due to unrelated COVID-19 concerns.

Undaunted, Baylor went on with its schedule and when the second round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend was reset, the Bears responded by beating the ninth-ranked Aggies.

That’s one indication of where Baylor stands early in this campaign. The fourth-ranked Bears (9-1) have already notched three wins over top 10 foes.

Baylor will play No. 5 Texas in the first round of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at 3:30 p.m. on Friday at the University of Illinois’ Atkins Tennis Center.