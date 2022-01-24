No. 4 Bears brace for improving Kansas State squad

Scott Drew went from coaching the nation’s No. 4 men’s basketball team to leading the cheering in the student section for the Baylor women’s 87-61 rout of Iowa State on Sunday at the Ferrell Center.
“I thought the student section was tremendous in the women’s game on Sunday,” Drew grinned. “I thought the Bear Pit was alive and kicking.”
As much as Drew enjoyed being a fan for Nicki Collen’s team, he’ll be back at his paying job Tuesday when the Bears host Kansas State at 7 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.
After winning road games over West Virginia and Oklahoma last week, the Bears hope to get back to defending their home court the way they’re accustomed after dropping consecutive games to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State that snapped a 21-game winning streak.
“Yeah, that’s the plan,” said Baylor center Flo Thamba. “But first, we always have to focus on just one game at a time. Losing those two games, it was really heartbreaking for us because it broke the winning streak. But we just realized that there’s a bigger purpose, and the bigger purpose, obviously, is to win the Big 12.”
The Bears (17-2, 5-2) will face a Kansas State squad that’s won two of its last three Big 12 games after opening the league with four losses.
After knocking off Texas Tech at home and Texas on the road, the Wildcats (10-8, 2-5) opened up a 17-point second-half lead against No. 5 Kansas on Saturday in Manhattan before the Jayhawks roared back for a 78-75 win.
Guard Nigel Pack exploded for 35 points against the Jayhawks and leads the Wildcats with a 16.7 scoring average and a 42.1 3-point percentage for the season.
Point guard Markquis Nowell, a transfer from Arkansas-Little Rock, is averaging 12.3 points and ranks second in the Big 12 with 5.4 assists per game. Another big addition has been former Missouri guard Mark Smith, who is averaging 10.8 points and ranks second in the league with 8.1 rebounds per game.
“I think everybody realizes is when they’re all together just how good they are,” Drew said. “They’ve got some returning players that help give them stability, and they’ve gotten better and improved. But then the players they’ve added bring not only talent but experience because they’re older guys.”
In Saturday’s 65-51 win over Oklahoma, Baylor guard James Akinjo returned to the lineup after missing last Tuesday’s 77-68 win over West Virginia with a tailbone injury.
But he re-injured his tailbone late in the second half while driving for a basket. Drew said Akinjo, who leads the Big 12 with 5.6 assists per game, is listed as day-to-day as he keeps rehabilitating his injury.
“It’s hard to get healthy in the Big 12,” Drew said. “When you play, you get banged up, and obviously it was a big, big bucket that he hit when he landed back on his tailbone. So I’m going to put one of those football pads to help with it, but we need a bigger, thicker one right on that tailbone, I guess. He’s a tough kid and he’s rehabbing.”
Drew said freshman forward Jeremy Sochan is improving after missing the last four games with an ankle injury, but is also listed as day to day.
Sophomore guard LJ Cryer has come up big for the Bears as he’s scored 39 points in the last two games while hitting nine 3-pointers. Senior guard Matthew Mayer has also been scoring more consistently with 32 points in the last two games, including seven 3-pointers.
Freshman forward Kendall Brown delivered his first double-figure scoring game in Big 12 play against the Sooners as he finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
“It’s been more important for the guys still playing in the rotation, especially Kendall and Matt, who have picked up the slack for Jeremy (Sochan),” Drew said. “Knock on wood, we’ve had foul trouble, but it’s not like both of them have fouled out. Both of them have done a great job on the glass and defensively, and both of them have been good offensively.”