No. 4 Bears brace for improving Kansas State squad

“It’s hard to get healthy in the Big 12,” Drew said. “When you play, you get banged up, and obviously it was a big, big bucket that he hit when he landed back on his tailbone. So I’m going to put one of those football pads to help with it, but we need a bigger, thicker one right on that tailbone, I guess. He’s a tough kid and he’s rehabbing.”

Drew said freshman forward Jeremy Sochan is improving after missing the last four games with an ankle injury, but is also listed as day to day.

Sophomore guard LJ Cryer has come up big for the Bears as he’s scored 39 points in the last two games while hitting nine 3-pointers. Senior guard Matthew Mayer has also been scoring more consistently with 32 points in the last two games, including seven 3-pointers.

Freshman forward Kendall Brown delivered his first double-figure scoring game in Big 12 play against the Sooners as he finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

“It’s been more important for the guys still playing in the rotation, especially Kendall and Matt, who have picked up the slack for Jeremy (Sochan),” Drew said. “Knock on wood, we’ve had foul trouble, but it’s not like both of them have fouled out. Both of them have done a great job on the glass and defensively, and both of them have been good offensively.”

