No. 4 Lady Bears roar into showdown with No. 16 Hogs

The Baylor Lady Bears appear to be rising to early-season challenges.
A few days ago, Baylor got on a plane and went back to Tampa, Fla., site of its 2019 national championship victory. But this time, the Lady Bears took a roster full of new faces to play a South Florida team on the Bulls’ home court.
It signaled adversity. But No. 4 Baylor (2-0) was up for it. Lady Bears guard DiDi Richards returned to the court from injury and center Queen Egbo came out firing after a one-game benching.
The No. 4-ranked Lady Bears looked like a contender with a handful of national title contributors leading the way — Richards, Egbo, NaLyssa Smith and Moon Ursin.
Even so, Baylor is still in development.
“That told me a lot about our team,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “We’re not a polished product yet and I don’t know when we will be, but I do know we have a lot of pride when we wear that Baylor jersey for a reason.”
When the Big 12/SEC Challenge comes along on Sunday, it’s just the next challenge on the schedule.
Baylor travels to play No. 16 Arkansas at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. It will be the Lady Bears’ first ranked opponent of the new season.
The Razorbacks (4-1) have logged more than double the game time compared to Baylor in the season’s first 10 days. That’s another element that Baylor will have to overcome.
“We’ve got our hands full,” Mulkey said. “It’s going to be very difficult when you go to Arkansas and play a team that’s picked to finish fourth in their league. … We’re going to fight hard and it will be another tough game for us.”
Arkansas has beaten Oral Roberts, Wake Forest, Florida Gulf Coast and Lousiana-Monroe, while falling, 115-96, against 12th-ranked Maryland.
The Razorbacks have made 43 3-pointers already this season, but they’re not an all-or-nothing perimeter team. Arkansas has gotten to the free throw line as well and shot 64 more free throws than their opponents.
Guard Chelsea Dungee leads the Razorbacks with 18.4 points while backcourt mate Destiny Slocum is scoring 16.8 points and dishing out 3.4 assists per game.
Baylor’s preseason Big 12 Player of the Year NaLyssa Smith is still trying to find her shooting touch through two games. She’s made just seven of 31 attempts.
But on Tuesday, Egbo came on strong by scoring 25 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
Like Mulkey said, it’s a work in progress. But junior guard Trinity Oliver, who had 14 points and five rebounds against South Florida, can see where it’s going.
“That group that was in there, I felt comfortable with them and I feel like we knew we could pull the game out,” Oliver said.
BEAR FACTS
Baylor assistant coach Sytia Messer will return to her alma mater for Sunday’s Big 12 SEC Challenge game. Messer, who played for the Razorbacks from 1995-99, led Arkansas to the Final Four in 1998, earning West Region MVP along the way, and the WNIT championship in 1999. “I haven’t had a chance to focus on it much just because of preparation for Arkansas,” Messer said. “I think once I get there and seeing how things are going, I’ll probably take it in from there. It’s always special to have the opportunity to go back home in front of my family and friends.” Messer scored more than 1,300 points in her Razorbacks career to rank No. 7 on the school’s all-time scoring list, and she is regarded as one of the best rebounding guards in program history.
She was inducted into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame in 2018. “As a young lady growing up in Arkansas, I was always a Razorback fan,” she said. “I grew up watching a lot of the great players come through, men and women. Having the opportunity to get inducted into the Hall of Fame was tremendous.”
