No. 5 Baylor's belief is shining through in run for Big 12 women's title

The Baylor women’s basketball team can see the trophy just beyond the finish line.

With four games left in the regular season, the fifth-ranked Bears control their own destiny as they pursue the program’s 12th consecutive conference championship. If Baylor wins two games this week, its trip to Iowa State on Monday will likely decide the Big 12 crown.

In this moment in time, though, the Bears’ trip to Oklahoma State on Wednesday has the feel of a must-win business trip. The Baylor players have been scrapping with challengers for months, so they know the degree of difficulty that comes with every game.

“All it means to me is we have a bigger target on our backs and people are going to be gunning for us more,” Baylor senior center Queen Egbo said about being tied atop the Big 12 with Iowa State. “Of course, it also means we have a shot at winning the regular season conference. But it’s not going to be easy. It’s definitely not going to be any easier because teams are familiar with us. They know what we do.”

The Cowgirls also know what Baylor has done. The Bears have won 11 of their last 12 to rebound from an 0-2 start in Big 12 play.