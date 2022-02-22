No. 5 Baylor's belief is shining through in run for Big 12 women's title

The Baylor women’s basketball team can see the trophy just beyond the finish line.
With four games left in the regular season, the fifth-ranked Bears control their own destiny as they pursue the program’s 12th consecutive conference championship. If Baylor wins two games this week, its trip to Iowa State on Monday will likely decide the Big 12 crown.
In this moment in time, though, the Bears’ trip to Oklahoma State on Wednesday has the feel of a must-win business trip. The Baylor players have been scrapping with challengers for months, so they know the degree of difficulty that comes with every game.
“All it means to me is we have a bigger target on our backs and people are going to be gunning for us more,” Baylor senior center Queen Egbo said about being tied atop the Big 12 with Iowa State. “Of course, it also means we have a shot at winning the regular season conference. But it’s not going to be easy. It’s definitely not going to be any easier because teams are familiar with us. They know what we do.”
The Cowgirls also know what Baylor has done. The Bears have won 11 of their last 12 to rebound from an 0-2 start in Big 12 play.
Baylor (21-5, 11-3 Big 12) and Oklahoma State (8-15, 3-11) are at opposite ends of the conference standings. The Bears also have an 18-point win over the Cowgirls to their credit.
However, Baylor first-year coach Nicki Collen pointed to the fact that the Bears saw an Oklahoma State team without star guard Lauren Fields, who was out for the first meeting in COVID-19 protocol. Fields leads Oklahoma State in scoring, is second on the team in assists and is third in rebounding.
“She’s the head of the snake in terms of attacking,” Collen said.
Even so, Oklahoma State will play a Baylor team that has made huge progress in a lot of intangible areas during the last month.
The Bears surge in the Big 12 standings encompassed all three of their wins against top 25 opponents this season, creating significant momentum.
Bears veteran stars Egbo and NaLyssa Smith have been somewhere between pretty good and completely dominant. In two games against TCU last week, the duo combined for 79 points and 43 rebounds.
When Baylor has mixed that kind of production with consistent outside shooting, it has been very much a top 10-caliber squad because of the confidence generated.
“It can never be overstated how much the mental part of the game comes into play, whether it comes to shooting or making free throws or just belief,” Collen said. “There’s a different belief when you get used to winning, when you get used to being in close situations and getting over the hump.