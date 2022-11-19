No. 5 Bears face No. 8 UCLA in Las Vegas

A top 10 consolation game is a rarity but it will happen when No. 5 Baylor faces No. 8 UCLA in the Continental Tire Main Event at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Las Vegas.

The Bears (3-1) dropped an 86-79 decision to No. 16 Virginia while No. 19 Illinois pulled off a 79-70 win over UCLA (3-1) on Friday night in the first round of the tournament at T-Mobile Arena. Virginia and Illinois will play for the championship at 2 p.m.

Freshman Keyonte George scored 20 points while LJ Cryer hit 19 and Adam Flagler 15, but the Bears allowed 56 second-half points as the Cavaliers nailed eight of 12 3-pointers to overcome a 33-30 halftime deficit.

Like Baylor, UCLA grabbed a 37-28 halftime lead before watching Illinois rally for the win behind former Texas Tech guard Terrance Shannon's 29 points and 10 rebounds and former Baylor forward Matthew Mayer's 11 points, five assists and four rebounds.

UCLA was led by guard Tyger Campbell with 22 points while forward Jaime Jaquez collected 22 points and eight rebounds and guard David Singleton finished with 15 points and five boards.