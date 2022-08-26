No. 5 Minnesota hands No. 16 Baylor loss in volleyball opener

FORT WORTH — Jenna Wenaas collected 17 kills and Taylor Landfair added 15 as the No. 5 Minnesota volleyball team defeated No. 16 Baylor, 3-1, in the season opener Friday at TCU's Schollmaier Arena.

After Baylor won the first set, 25-23, the Golden Gophers came back to win the next three 25-16, 25-23 and 25-17.

Minnesota hit .300 while Baylor hit just .133. The Bears attack was led by Lauren Harrison with 18 kills but she also made 12 errors.

"I’m proud of how we came out and started the match," said Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre. "We did a lot of really good things. Just curious to see how our freshmen would be in a big matchup versus a big team. I thought our composure overall was good. Now we’ve got to work on consistency and learning parts of the game just takes time."

Baylor will play No. 3 Wisconsin at 4 p.m. Saturday at Schollmaier Arena.