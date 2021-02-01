 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 6 Baylor volleyball sets spring schedule
0 comments

No. 6 Baylor volleyball sets spring schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The sixth-ranked Baylor volleyball team (13-3) will open up their first-ever spring schedule on Feb. 25 with a home date against North Texas.

The Big 12 was one of the few conferences to play last fall during the pandemic. Baylor finished second in the Big 12, but the Bears want to get some action in before the NCAA tournament, hence the spring matches.

They’ll play Big 12 rivals Oklahoma (March 7-8) and Texas (March 3, March 26) twice apiece, though the games will count as nonconference meetings. In all, Baylor will play 10 matches this spring.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 25 Voter Pod: Big 12 hoops talk, men and women, in our inaugural episode

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert