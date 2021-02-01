No. 6 Baylor volleyball sets spring schedule

The sixth-ranked Baylor volleyball team (13-3) will open up their first-ever spring schedule on Feb. 25 with a home date against North Texas.
The Big 12 was one of the few conferences to play last fall during the pandemic. Baylor finished second in the Big 12, but the Bears want to get some action in before the NCAA tournament, hence the spring matches.
They’ll play Big 12 rivals Oklahoma (March 7-8) and Texas (March 3, March 26) twice apiece, though the games will count as nonconference meetings. In all, Baylor will play 10 matches this spring.