No. 7 Baylor equestrian loses to No. 10 South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 10 South Carolina dominated flat riding to overcome the No. 7 Baylor equestrian team, 11-8, on Thursday afternoon in the Bears' season opener.

The Gamecocks (3-0) won all five rides in the flat in a match that was evenly fought otherwise. South Carolina won fences, 3-2, but Baylor controlled Western riding with a 3-2 win in horsemanship and a 3-1 win in reining.

Baylor's Madaline Callaway was named the most outstanding performer in reining with a score of 70.5. The Bears also had strong rides from Bella Rosa and Nadalee Vasquez in horsemanship.

The Bears will face No. 5 Georgia at 9 a.m. Friday in Athens.