No. 7 Baylor volleyball dusts Iowa State on Senior Night

Prior to seventh-ranked Baylor volleyball’s Senior Night match, the Bears showed up to the locker room, only to spot a “Caution: Old Age Ahead” sign fastened to the door.

Maybe so, but those old legs can still move around pretty well.

Seniors Lauren Harrison, Yossiana Pressley and Avery Skinner combined for 33 kills as the Bears dispatched Iowa State, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19, in their final regular-season home match at the Ferrell Center on Saturday.

Harrison swatted 18 kills and hit .469 in the win for the Bears (18-5, 12-2). Pressley showed up to the arena in a walking boot, but said it was only a precaution, and she played and turned in nine kills and 10 digs. Skinner added six kills and three blocks.

Setter Hannah Sedwick, another fifth-year senior, delivered 24 assists, eight digs and three blocks.

Baylor will close out the regular season with matches at Oklahoma on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then the Bears will wait to learn their NCAA tournament seeding and destination when the field is announced Nov. 28 on ESPNU.