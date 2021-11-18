No. 7 Baylor volleyball hosts third-place Iowa State this weekend

It’ll be a battle of the second and third-place volleyball teams in the Big 12 when seventh-ranked Baylor hosts Iowa State on Friday and Saturday.

The Bears (16-5 overall, 10-2 Big 12) carry a three-game winning streak into this one that includes a victory over No. 1 Texas. This homestand will also offer a chance for BU fans to celebrate Yossiana Pressley becoming the program’s all-time kills leader, which the fifth-year senior did last weekend at TCU.

Iowa State (16-9, 8-2) split a pair of home matches with Kansas State last weekend.

Both the Friday and Saturday matches are scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN Plus.