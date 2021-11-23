No. 7 Baylor volleyball sweeps Oklahoma, 3-0

NORMAN, Okla. — Baylor’s seventh-ranked volleyball team pounded 49 kills as a team in sweeping Oklahoma, 25-17, 25-14, 25-23, in its penultimate Big 12 match on Tuesday.

Avery Skinner smoked a match-high 15 kills for the Bears (19-5, 13-2), while Yossiana Pressley had 13 and reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Lauren Harrison added 12. Baylor finished off its attacks with efficiency throughout the night, with a .365 hitting percentage. Oklahoma (10-16, 4-11) got 14 kills from Savannah Davison, but the Sooners hit only .133.

Baylor also displayed its blocking prowess with seven team blocks. Harrison had three while Andressa Parisse and Preslie Anderson contributed two apiece.

Baylor will close out the regular season with another match against Oklahoma on Wednesday, then will await its NCAA tournament seeding when that field is announced on Sunday.