No. 7 Baylor women host New Orelans

No. 7 Baylor vs. New Orleans

Breakdown: This is the rare series that Baylor doesn’t lead. That’s largely because the Bears and Privateers haven’t played in almost 28 years, which was long before Baylor became a national power. ... The Bears got closer to the balance they want — production from beyond the arc that allows NaLyssa Smith more room to work closer to the basket — in a 27-point win at Texas-Arlington on Thursday. Baylor made just 4 of 25 3-pointers in a close win over Texas State early last week. The Bears improved to 9 of 25 against the Mavericks. Will that trend continue on Monday?