No. 7 Baylor women host New Orelans
Baylor Basketball (copy) (copy)

Baylor head coach Nicki Collen talks with guard Ja'Mee Asberry during the Bears' second exhibition game. Asberry played a key role in the Bears' success from 3-point range against UT-Arlington on Thursday. 

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

No. 7 Baylor vs. New Orleans

Time and site: 7 p.m., Ferrell Center

TV: ESPN Plus

Radio: ESPN Central Texas, 92.3 FM/1660 AM

Records: BU 2-0; UNO 0-1

Series: UNO leads 3-1

Last meeting: BU 84-77 (1994 in Houston)

Breakdown: This is the rare series that Baylor doesn’t lead. That’s largely because the Bears and Privateers haven’t played in almost 28 years, which was long before Baylor became a national power. ... The Bears got closer to the balance they want — production from beyond the arc that allows NaLyssa Smith more room to work closer to the basket — in a 27-point win at Texas-Arlington on Thursday. Baylor made just 4 of 25 3-pointers in a close win over Texas State early last week. The Bears improved to 9 of 25 against the Mavericks. Will that trend continue on Monday?

Tags

