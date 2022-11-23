No. 7 Bears pick up defense to bury McNeese, 89-60

After a big weekend in Las Vegas, No. 7 Baylor looked jetlagged and a few steps behind in its return to the Ferrell Center.

The Bears played with little defensive intensity to open the game as McNeese State kept getting wide open shots and hitting them. But once the Bears clamped down defensively, it was all over for the Cowboys.

With Dale Bonner coming off the bench to dish out a career-high 12 assists and inspire the defensive effort, the Bears romped to an 89-60 win in a Wednesday matinee at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears (5-1) arrived back in Waco from Las Vegas about 4:30 a.m. Monday following an 80-75 win over then-No. 8 UCLA on Sunday. The Bears opened the tournament with an 86-79 loss to No. 5 Virginia on Friday.

The Cowboys (3-2) hit 10 of their first 17 shots to stay within two late in the first half. But after the Bears began to apply more defensive pressure, McNeese hit only 10 of its last 35 shots.

“First half, I didn’t know if we had gotten back from Vegas or not,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “I thought McNeese really had great intensity, had a great game plan. Second half, I thought we did a much better job defensively and imposing our will. That leaves a much better taste in your mouth going into Thanksgiving.”

Baylor got balanced scoring as Keyonte George hit three consecutive second-half 3-pointers to score a game-high 17 points while LJ Cryer hit 16 points and Adam Flagler scored 13 points along with nine assists.

While that starting guard trio was highly productive, they got a boost off the bench from Bonner as he repeatedly found the open shooters and created havoc defensively.

“Dale’s giving the team all-around energy,” Cryer said. “When he gets the ball offensively, he’s flying around, getting in gaps, and hitting us for open shots. He’s getting himself layups and dropping it down to the bigs. Defensively, he flies around and got a fast-break dunk today. He sparks the team on both ends of the floor.”

Though the Bears played better as the game progressed, they only hit nine of 17 free throws while outrebounding McNeese, 33-32.

After scoring just two points in the two Las Vegas games, West Virginia transfer forward Jalen Bridges contributed eight points and seven rebounds. Drew likes the effort the new players have made to fit into the Bears’ system.

“They’ve done a good job picking up things, but that’s why the veterans, the upperclassmen, are so important helping them with communication, coverages, being good examples, making things simple for them,” Drew said. “And the new guys are great because they’re coachable, they want to get better, they listen to their teammates and they give great effort.”

Hanging on to 30-28 edge, the Bears picked up their defensive intensity in the closing minutes of the first half and stretched the lead to 39-30.

George gave the Bears a spark when he hit Caleb Lohner with an alley-oop pass for a slam.

“Me and Caleb have great chemistry, I see him on the lobs all the time,” George said. “He’s trusting me to make that pass and I’m trusting him to catch it. Caleb is really athletic, so I know I can throw it anywhere and he’s going to go get it.”

The Bears continued to build their lead to open the second half as Flagler scored on a layup and Bridges hit a pair of baskets for a 45-32 edge.

Piecing together a 12-0 run, Baylor began to put the game out of reach by opening up a 57-35 lead. Flagler was the catalyst as he buried a pair of 3-pointers while Langston Love got inside for a layup en route to an 11-point performance.

Later in the second half, George broke out of a shooting slump by draining three straight 3-pointers to open up an 87-51 lead.

“It felt great to finally see the ball going through the hoop,” George said. “I wasn’t shooting as well as I wanted, and my teammates continue to keep finding me and tell me to continue to keep shooting. I always try to have a smile on my face. We have the opportunity to play the game that we love, so just always thankful for that.”