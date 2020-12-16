No. 7 Lady Bears punch out Southern, 86-52

Southern (0-4) shot 39.1% from the field, the highest of any Lady Bears opponent so far this season. But the Jaguars gave up 23 turnovers.

Baylor began to dominate in the second quarter when the Lady Bears won the period, 23-5. That included an 18-2 run, during which Baylor got into its fast-break game.

Egbo and Smith scored back-to-back layups in transition, both on assists from Andrews.

Baylor extended the run on jumpers by Egbo, DiDi Richards and Oliver.

Meanwhile, Southern went more than five minutes without scoring and the Jaguars watched the Lady Bears gain a 41-19 advantage at halftime.

Smith and Egbo controlled the first half as they combined for 17 points and 10 rebounds. Baylor produced 30 points in the paint and 22 second-chance points on 15 offensive rebounds in the first half.

Egbo had picked up her second foul early in the first half in the Lady Bears previous two games, limiting her playing time. On Wednesday, she didn’t pick up her first personal until the 5:44 mark of the fourth quarter and was rewarded with 14 minutes on the floor in the first half and 25 for the game.

BEAR FACTS: The NCAA Division I Council granted immediate eligibility to all transfers in Division I sports on Wednesday. That will impact the Lady Bears as it means sophomore guard Jaden Owens is now eligible to play. Owens announced she was transferring to Baylor from UCLA in the spring. Baylor has one other transfer, senior guard Kamaria McDaniel from Penn State. But McDaniel is rehabbing from knee surgery and will sit out this season.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.