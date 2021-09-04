No. 7 Pitt surges past No. 9 Baylor volleyball, 3-2

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Baylor volleyball team may be the best 1-3 team in the nation, but that probably offers little solace to the Bears at this point.

The ninth-ranked Bears dropped their second straight five-set match, as No. 7 Pittsburgh pulled out a 25-17, 17-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-11 win over Baylor on Saturday at the University of Tennessee’s Thompson-Boling Arena. Baylor also dropped a five-setter to Tennessee on Friday night.

The Bears definitely had reason to kick itself in this one, as they held a 2-1 sets lead before Pitt (5-0) bounced back. Baylor also used some sharp play at the net to build a 9-5 lead in the fifth before the Panthers surged back with a 10-2 closing run. Pitt scored the final four points of the match after the teams were tied at 11.

Baylor’s defense wasn’t the issue, as the Bears had 19 blocks. But Pitt made the plays it needed down the stretch, led by Kayla Lund, who had 21 kills, including the match clincher.

BU’s Yossiana Pressley had 20 kills, but nine hitting errors, to go with nine digs and three blocks. Avery Skinner had 12 kills, six digs and three blocks, Hannah Sedwick went for 42 assists and 14 digs, and Preslie Anderson had nine kills and a match-high seven blocks.

Baylor’s road swing to open the season continues next weekend, as it plays two games at Florida.