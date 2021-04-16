No. 7 Texas edges No. 2 Baylor men's tennis, 5-2

Texas defeated the second-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team, 5-2, in a match that was moved to the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center because of rain on Thursday night.
The No. 7 Longhorns claimed the doubles point when Micah Braswell and Payton Holden defeated Baylor’s Charlie Broom and Finn Bass on the No. 3 court, 7-6 (7-0), to break a 1-1 tie.
Baylor fought back in singles as Spencer Furman and Matias Soto won on the No. 6 and No. 2 courts respectively to cut Texas’ lead to 3-2.
But Texas clinched the match when Chih Chi Huang outlasted Broom, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, in the No. 5 singles match to boost the Longhorns to their fourth point.
With the win, Texas (3-1 in Big 12) moves into a tie for second with Baylor (26-4, 3-1) in the conference standings. The Bears finish the regular season at No. 6 TCU on Sunday.
Baylor will host the Big 12 Tournament on April 24-26 at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
