No. 8 Baylor equestrian faces No. 4 Oklahoma State

The No. 8 Baylor equestrian team will try to break through with its first win of the season against No. 4 Oklahoma State at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Pedigo-Hull Equestrian Center in Stillwater, Okla.
The Bears dropped their first two matches on the road against South Carolina and Georgia on Sept. 29-30. Oklahoma State will also seek its first win after losing to SMU on Oct. 1.
Despite the two losses, the Bears have won 16 points in their first two contests, highlighted by seven points in reining, led by Big 12 Rider of the Month Madaline Callaway.
Additionally, Annie Vorhies picked up Big 12 Rider of the Month recognition in fences after two point-winning rides.