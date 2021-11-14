 Skip to main content
No. 8 Baylor men host Nicholls State
Incarnate Word Baylor Basketball Kendall Brown

Baylor guard Kendall Brown dunks over Incarnate Word guard Drew Lutz in the second half on Friday.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

Tipoff: 11 a.m., Ferrell Center

TV: ESPN Plus

Radio: ESPN Central Texas, 92.3 FM/1660 AM

Records: BU 1-0, NS 3-0

Series: Baylor leads 1-0

Last meeting: Baylor 81-54 (2018 in Waco)

Breakdown: This special Monday morning game is an event to accommodate local school children. The Bears opened the season with an 87-60 win over Incarnate Word on Friday as freshman forwards Kendall Brown and Jeremy Sochan scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, and showed their skill and athleticism. Arizona transfer guard James Akinjo contributed 10 points and six assists while senior guard Matthew Mayer led the Bears with 14 points. Nicholls State is averaging 93.3 points in its first three games with guard Ty Gordon leading the way with 18.3 points and guard Latrell Jones averaging 13.3 points and hitting five of 12 3-pointers.

