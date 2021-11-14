No. 8 Baylor men host Nicholls State

Breakdown: This special Monday morning game is an event to accommodate local school children. The Bears opened the season with an 87-60 win over Incarnate Word on Friday as freshman forwards Kendall Brown and Jeremy Sochan scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, and showed their skill and athleticism. Arizona transfer guard James Akinjo contributed 10 points and six assists while senior guard Matthew Mayer led the Bears with 14 points. Nicholls State is averaging 93.3 points in its first three games with guard Ty Gordon leading the way with 18.3 points and guard Latrell Jones averaging 13.3 points and hitting five of 12 3-pointers.