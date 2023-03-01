Baylor’s Rosie Belsham stayed red-hot on Wednesday, finishing third and leading the Bears to a seventh-place finish at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at Long Cove Club.

Making the turn at 11-over, all four counting scores for Baylor were over par, but the Bears played the back nine in six-under as a team to climb from 12th to seventh.

LSU captured the team title with a 6-over 858 to edge second-place South Carolina by 4 shots. Mathilde Claisse of South Carolina took home individual medalist honors with a 5-under 208.

It was Belsham’s third-straight top-5 finish, marking the longest such stretch by a BU women’s golfer since Gurleen Kaur had three-straight top-5’s at the end of last fall. Belsham is now tied for the sixth-most top-5 finishes in program history.

Baylor will be off for the next few weeks before returning to the Phoenix area for the PING/ASU Invitational at Papago Golf Club, March 24-26th.