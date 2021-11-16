No. 9 Baylor hosts Central Arkansas

Breakdown: The Bears will play their third game in six days after winning their first two by almost identical scores, including Friday's 87-60 win over Incarnate Word and Monday's 89-60 win over Nicholls State. Sophomore guard LJ Cryer leads the Bears with 16.5 points per game while hitting seven of 12 3-pointers. Kendall Brown is averaging 13 points, five rebounds and 5.5 assists. Central Arkansas has been blown out in its first two games, opening with a 96-61 loss to Saint Louis before dropping an 85-53 decision to Butler.