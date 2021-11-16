No. 9 Baylor hosts Central Arkansas

Tipoff: 7 p.m., Ferrell Center
TV: ESPN Plus
Radio: ESPN Central Texas, 92.3 FM/1660 AM
Records: BU 2-0, CA 0-2.
Series: BU leads 2-0
Last meeting: BU 93-56 (2020 in Waco)
Breakdown: The Bears will play their third game in six days after winning their first two by almost identical scores, including Friday's 87-60 win over Incarnate Word and Monday's 89-60 win over Nicholls State. Sophomore guard LJ Cryer leads the Bears with 16.5 points per game while hitting seven of 12 3-pointers. Kendall Brown is averaging 13 points, five rebounds and 5.5 assists. Central Arkansas has been blown out in its first two games, opening with a 96-61 loss to Saint Louis before dropping an 85-53 decision to Butler.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.