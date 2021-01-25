No. 9 Baylor Lady Bears try to keep roar going vs. TCU

When Baylor traveled to TCU a little more than three weeks ago to tipoff the calendar year, the Lady Bears’ leader was reduced to just another fan watching on TV and trying to deal with the anxiety of not being there.
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey had to sit out the trip to Fort Worth for COVID-19 contact tracing reasons at the time. The Lady Bears won the game, 74-50, over the Horned Frogs, but that doesn’t mean it was an easy day of quarantine.
“I did watch bits and pieces,” Mulkey said. “I can’t just sit down and watch and just focus because it’s just difficult. My personality it’s hard to watch that. … I would leave the TV on and go do something. Come back and I’d stop and watch. There were good moments that I stopped and watched and there were some not so good moments where I would just ‘Ugggh!’ and go in another room.
“When that’s your team playing and you’re not there, you feel helpless.”
When the Lady Bears host TCU at 7 on Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center, Mulkey will be back on the bench and back in control.
Ninth-ranked Baylor (10-2, 6-1 Big 12) regained sole possession of first place in the Big 12 with wins over Oklahoma State and Oklahoma last week, while would-be co-leader Iowa State lost to Texas on Saturday.
The Lady Bears are getting closer to full strength following a COVID-19 interruption earlier this month.
On Saturday night, Baylor senior guard Moon Ursin posted a double-double, grabbing rebounds and sinking just about every shot she attempted. Senior point guard DiDi Richards rang up 12 assists, including a couple of sparkling alley-oop passes to junior forward NaLyssa Smith.
The Lady Bears fans got into it and the Baylor bench danced with joy. In 2020-21 terms, it was a raucous crowd.
“Everything we do, we feed off the crowd,” Smith said. “So when the crowd’s into it, we’re into it. It’s just good basketball when everyone gets into it. … Being here my freshman and sophomore year, we’re so used to having so many fans at the Ferrell Center, so then coming in my junior year we didn’t have that many, we knew we had to create our own energy on the bench and just feed off what we did have.”
Baylor feasted on an Oklahoma team that is last in the Big 12 in scoring defense and rebounding margin. In fact, the Lady Bears held the Sooners to a miniscule 14 total rebounds.
Although TCU (7-6, 2-6) enters this game in the bottom half of the Big 12 standings, the Horned Frogs are better than Oklahoma on defense and on the boards. However, TCU lacks the kind of 3-point threats that Oklahoma and Iowa State brought into the Ferrell Center in the last few days.
Instead, TCU standout Lauren Heard (18.3 points per game) has shown she can score off the dribble as well as from beyond the arc. Heard scored 23 to lift the Horned Frogs to a win at Texas Tech on Saturday and 19 in a win over Kansas last week.
Even if Heard is at the top of her offensive game, TCU still has a huge task to defend and rebound with the Lady Bears.
In Fort Worth, Smith and Ursin each had double-doubles. Ursin scored 21 with 10 rebounds and Smith had 18 points and 12 boards.
Because COVID-19 protocols have limited the number of fans who can attend Baylor home games, Lady Bear attendance is a fraction of normal times. Mulkey pointed out that a big portion of the team’s fan base is in the most vulnerable sectors of society to having complications with the coronavirus.
“I tried the other night against OU to get the crowd involved and I just thought when I looked around, ‘Where are they?’” Mulkey said. “I don’t think we have a choice but to get used it. Do I like it? No. But I understand why they’re not here.”
Even so, the Lady Bears and their fans are making the best of it.
BEAR FACTS: Baylor junior forward Caitlin Bickle returned to action from COVID-19 quarantine on Saturday, playing the last minute-plus against Oklahoma. It was her first action since the Jan. 2 game at TCU. Graduate transfer guard DiJonai Carrington was in attendance on Saturday for the first time since quarantine. Mulkey said she still hasn’t been given full clearance for Carrington to get back in games.