No. 9 Baylor volleyball hosting Texas Tech this weekend

The ninth-ranked Baylor volleyball team will look to stay perfect in Big 12 play when it hosts Texas Tech on Friday and Saturday.

The Bears (7-3, 2-0) swept a pair of matches at Kansas State last weekend, moving up one spot in the AVCA Top 25. Baylor senior transfer Avery Skinner received Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors following her performance against the Wildcats.

Texas Tech (10-5, 0-2) dropped a pair of five-set matches to Kansas to kick off Big 12 play last weekend. The Red Raiders’ roster features a pair of former Midway Pantherette players in senior outside hitter Samantha Sanders and sophomore setter Reese Rhodes.

Friday’s match will be “Dig Pink” in honor of breast cancer awareness, and pink rally towels will be given to fans. Both the Friday and Saturday matches are slated for 6 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN Plus.