 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No. 9 Baylor volleyball nabs sweep of UC-Santa Barbara

  • 0
Baylor volleyball

The Baylor volleyball team went 2-1 at the Pepperdine Asics Classic, moving to 3-2 overall on the season.

 Baylor athletics

MALIBU, Calif. — The ninth-ranked Baylor volleyball team gathered its first sweep of the young season by engulfing UC-Santa Barbara, 25-22, 25-20, 25-13, on Saturday at the Pepperdine Asics Classic.

Baylor (3-2) went 2-1 in the tournament, rebounding with a pair of wins after losing to host Pepperdine on Thursday.

In this one, the Bears blocked the Gauchos (0-5) from any path to victory, racking up eight team blocks in the three-set win. Transfer Mallory Talbert pocketed five blocks to lead the way.

Lauren Harrison whacked a team-leading 13 kills on .458 hitting. Riley Simpson added nine kills, while Averi Carlson had 29 assists and three service aces.

Baylor will play at home for the first time Thursday through Saturday when it welcomes Colorado State, Arizona State and Evansville for the Baylor Invitational.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bears looking for leaders to emerge

Bears looking for leaders to emerge

Dave Aranda needs a new crop of players to step into leadership roles as the Bears begin their final week of preparation for their Sept. 3 home opener against Albany.

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert