No. 9 Baylor volleyball nabs sweep of UC-Santa Barbara

MALIBU, Calif. — The ninth-ranked Baylor volleyball team gathered its first sweep of the young season by engulfing UC-Santa Barbara, 25-22, 25-20, 25-13, on Saturday at the Pepperdine Asics Classic.

Baylor (3-2) went 2-1 in the tournament, rebounding with a pair of wins after losing to host Pepperdine on Thursday.

In this one, the Bears blocked the Gauchos (0-5) from any path to victory, racking up eight team blocks in the three-set win. Transfer Mallory Talbert pocketed five blocks to lead the way.

Lauren Harrison whacked a team-leading 13 kills on .458 hitting. Riley Simpson added nine kills, while Averi Carlson had 29 assists and three service aces.

Baylor will play at home for the first time Thursday through Saturday when it welcomes Colorado State, Arizona State and Evansville for the Baylor Invitational.