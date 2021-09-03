No. 9 Baylor volleyball stumbles at Tennessee in five sets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Despite outhitting their opponent, the No. 9 Baylor volleyball team couldn’t avoid its second straight loss.

Homestanding and unbeaten Tennessee picked up the biggest win of its young season by outlasting the Bears, 17-25, 25-23, 25-23, 16-25, 15-13, on Friday night. Baylor lost the match despite a significant hitting percentage advantage, .276 to Tennessee’s .180. However, the Vols (4-0) hit .458 in the decisive fifth set to spring the upset.

Breana Runnels swatted 20 kills to lead the Vols, who had three players with double-figure kill efforts. Tennessee setter Natalie Hayward delivered 57 assists.

For Baylor (1-2), which lost to No. 2 Wisconsin last weekend, Yossiana Pressley thumped 26 kills, 17 digs and five blocks and Avery Skinner had 14 kills and 17 digs. Hannah Sedwick came up with 36 assists and Callie Williams, who started her college career at Tennessee before transferring to Baylor, added 11 assists and eight digs.

Baylor’s onslaught of a schedule continues Saturday against No. 7 Pittsburgh, also in Knoxville.